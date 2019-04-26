ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, April 26, 2019

The Satanic Temple recognized as legitimate religion
The Satanic Temple has become the first Satanic church to be legally recognized as a legitimate religion by the IRS, giving it a tax-exempt status.
Around the country:
- Arkansas: An Arkansas woman described as a churchgoer, Sunday school teacher and nurse was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of fatally shooting her husband over his porn habit. Read more.
- Florida: Authorities say a 38-year-old youth pastor at a now defunct South Florida church coerced a girl into having sex with him by threatening to turn her family in to immigration officials. Read more.
- Los Angeles: A measles quarantine was ordered Thursday at two public universities in Los Angeles in an effort to try to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease. Read more.
- Florida: The Republican-controlled Florida House passed a bill Wednesday that would restore voting rights for ex-felons on the condition that they first pay all fees, fines and court costs before they can head to the polls. Read more.
- New York City: A woman was found guilty of stealing more than $200,000 from banks and friends while posing as a German heiress and scamming her way into New York society, the Manhattan District Attorney said. Read more.
Officer accused of terror plot will be released
A federal judge in Maryland said Thursday that Christopher Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting a domestic terror attack, will be released from detention.
NY AG opens investigation into Facebook
The New York State attorney general has opened an investigation into Facebook's unauthorized collection of 1.5 million users' email contacts.
US economy posts strong first quarter
The US economy grew at a much better than expected rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The top-line number is a pleasant surprise in a quarter marked by a government shutdown, severe weather, Boeing's troubles with the 737 Max, fears of an escalating trade war and the gradual fading of fiscal stimulus from tax cuts.
Maria Butina sentenced to 18 months in prison
A federal judge sentenced Russia national Maria Butina to 18 months in prison on Friday, after she pleaded guilty to trying to infiltrate conservative political circles and promote Russian interests before and after the 2016 presidential election.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Trump now says parents must vaccinate children
- Trump's acting defense secretary calls fighter jet program 'f----d up'
- Connolly threatens to jail officials who won't comply with subpoenas
- Trump admin aiming for major nuclear deal with Russia and China
- Federal judge blocks Trump administration's Title X abortion 'gag rule'
'Avengers: Endgame' has biggest opening night ever
"Avengers: Endgame" made $60 million at the domestic box office for its preview showings on Thursday night. That makes it the biggest opening night in history.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Director John Singleton in coma following major stroke
- John Havlicek, Celtics legend and eight-time NBA champ, dies at 79
- What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in May 2019
- Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond will include Rami Malek as the bad guy
