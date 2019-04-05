ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, April 5, 2019

Video shows incident that resulted in arrest of officer

Bodycam video has been released showing an excessive force incident last month that resulted in the arrest of one Albany, New York officer and the suspension of two others.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Virginia: One sailor is dead and another hurt after a shooting Friday at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the base's commanding officer said. Read more.

One sailor is dead and another hurt after a shooting Friday at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the base's commanding officer said. Read more. Arizona: A 67-year-old man died after falling over the edge of the Grand Canyon, bringing the number to three deaths at the popular tourist destination in the past eight days. Read more.

A 67-year-old man died after falling over the edge of the Grand Canyon, bringing the number to three deaths at the popular tourist destination in the past eight days. Read more. California: UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, sent letters to about 200 people who visited its emergency department on March 17 to notify them that they may have been exposed to measles. Read more.

UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, sent letters to about 200 people who visited its emergency department on March 17 to notify them that they may have been exposed to measles. Read more. Florida: Authorities say a 72-year-old Florida man was killed when the rotor of a helicopter trying to make an emergency landing on a busy highway struck a pickup truck. Read more.

Authorities say a 72-year-old Florida man was killed when the rotor of a helicopter trying to make an emergency landing on a busy highway struck a pickup truck. Read more. North Dakota: Police have arrested a suspect in the deaths of four people at a property management company in North Dakota. Read more.

Feds: Man lied about being missing Illinois boy

An FBI affidavit says an Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years has made similar claims twice before.

Read about it here.

Mormon church drops anti-LGBT policy

The Mormon church will no longer consider same-sex couples "apostates" and will allow their children to be baptized into the church without special approval from church leaders, the church said in a surprise announcement Thursday.

Read about it here.

Boeing CEO 'sorry' for lives lost

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Thursday afternoon said the company was "sorry for the lives lost" in the 737 Max crashes.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.