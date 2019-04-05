ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, April 5, 2019

Video shows incident that resulted in arrest of officer
Bodycam video has been released showing an excessive force incident last month that resulted in the arrest of one Albany, New York officer and the suspension of two others.
Around the country:
- Virginia: One sailor is dead and another hurt after a shooting Friday at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the base's commanding officer said. Read more.
- Arizona: A 67-year-old man died after falling over the edge of the Grand Canyon, bringing the number to three deaths at the popular tourist destination in the past eight days. Read more.
- California: UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, sent letters to about 200 people who visited its emergency department on March 17 to notify them that they may have been exposed to measles. Read more.
- Florida: Authorities say a 72-year-old Florida man was killed when the rotor of a helicopter trying to make an emergency landing on a busy highway struck a pickup truck. Read more.
- North Dakota: Police have arrested a suspect in the deaths of four people at a property management company in North Dakota. Read more.
Feds: Man lied about being missing Illinois boy
An FBI affidavit says an Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years has made similar claims twice before.
Mormon church drops anti-LGBT policy
The Mormon church will no longer consider same-sex couples "apostates" and will allow their children to be baptized into the church without special approval from church leaders, the church said in a surprise announcement Thursday.
Boeing CEO 'sorry' for lives lost
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Thursday afternoon said the company was "sorry for the lives lost" in the 737 Max crashes.
POLITICS headlines:
- NYT: Trump requested Senate prioritize IRS counsel nomination
- Few Americans satisfied with campaign finance laws
- GOP warns Trump tax request sets ‘dangerous standard'
- Trump backpedals: 'I don't think we'll ever have to close the border'
- House to file lawsuit challenging Trump's national emergency
- House committee passes Obamacare, drug prices bills
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Women running all three network morning shows for first time
- Adam Sandler to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time in May
- Ozzy Osbourne postponing 2019 concert dates after illness, injury
- Cardi B leads Billboard Music Award nominations
