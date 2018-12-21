ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Trump's border wall GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign with the stated goal of raising money for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the southern U.S. border had raised over $11 million as of Friday morning, but can the federal government actually accept the money?

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Florida: Nine people were arrested for animal cruelty after investigators said Wednesday they had illegally used pastries and other foods to lure Florida black bears that were then attacked, chased and killed by packs of dogs. Read more.

Nine people were arrested for animal cruelty after investigators said Wednesday they had illegally used pastries and other foods to lure Florida black bears that were then attacked, chased and killed by packs of dogs. Read more. Colorado: The fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth was arrested Friday morning, a law enforcement source involved in the investigation said. Read more.

The fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth was arrested Friday morning, a law enforcement source involved in the investigation said. Read more. Seattle: Powerful winds in Seattle have left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power. Read more.

Stocks try to bounce back

Stocks posed a strong rebound Friday, as investors hope that the market can end an awful week on a positive note.

Read about it here.

Mattis quits

Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned Thursday on the heels of President Donald Trump's plans to withdraw troops from Syria, citing irreconcilable policy differences in a move that took Washington by surprise.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.