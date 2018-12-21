ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Trump's border wall GoFundMe
A GoFundMe campaign with the stated goal of raising money for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the southern U.S. border had raised over $11 million as of Friday morning, but can the federal government actually accept the money?
Around the country:
- Florida: Nine people were arrested for animal cruelty after investigators said Wednesday they had illegally used pastries and other foods to lure Florida black bears that were then attacked, chased and killed by packs of dogs. Read more.
- Colorado: The fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth was arrested Friday morning, a law enforcement source involved in the investigation said. Read more.
- Seattle: Powerful winds in Seattle have left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power. Read more.
Stocks try to bounce back
Stocks posed a strong rebound Friday, as investors hope that the market can end an awful week on a positive note.
Mattis quits
Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned Thursday on the heels of President Donald Trump's plans to withdraw troops from Syria, citing irreconcilable policy differences in a move that took Washington by surprise.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Trump invites GOP senators to White House on brink of potential shutdown
- Trump orders reduction in US forces in Afghanistan
- Bipartisan criminal justice bill clears Congress
- How a partial government shutdown could play out: By the numbers
- House passes spending bill with $5 billion for Trump's border wall
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Time's Up responds to Weinstein case going to trial
- Miley Cyrus turns 'Santa Baby' into a feminist anthem
- 'Bumblebee' kicks Transformers into a higher gear
