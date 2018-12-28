ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Los Angeles news anchor found dead

Los Angeles morning TV news anchor Chris Burrous was found dead Thursday in a motel room. His death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Around the country:

South Dakota: A couple who were well-known Sioux Falls philanthropists were killed when a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of South Dakota's largest city, police said Wednesday. Read more.

Connecticut: Three adults and one juvenile were arrested after a massive mall brawl in Manchester, Connecticut on Wednesday night that police said involved 200-300 people. Read more.

Arizona: A California teen has died after falling about 700 feet from a popular overlook in Arizona that she was visiting with her family, officials said. Read more.

Pennsylvania: Authorities say an armed man who held off SWAT members for 10 hours surrendered after one of them sang him a Christmas carol. Read more.

New York City: Social media users captured video and photos of a bright, flashing light above New York City that likely came from a transformer explosion. Read more.

America's oldest WWII vet dies at 112

Richard Overton, America's oldest World War II veteran and the oldest man in the United States, died Thursday afternoon at the age of 112.

Stocks fall, giving up earlier gains

The Dow hasn't closed higher three days in a row all month. It has a chance to break that streak Friday, but it's not looking good so far.

Guatemalan boy who died in US custody had flu

The 8-year-old Guatemalan migrant who died this week in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection had the flu, according to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

