ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

CNN bomb threat

Police and CNN have issued an all-clear message after the network's New York offices and studios were evacuated Thursday night because of a phoned-in bomb threat.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Kentucky: A man caught placing glass shards into shipments of plastic foam cups to fast-food restaurants has been sentenced to five years in prison. Read more.

New Hampshire: Police say two elementary school students came to the rescue after their bus driver collapsed behind the wheel.

Tennessee: A Tennessee inmate was executed Thursday night, making him the state's second in two months to die in an electric chair.

Pennsylvania: A Philadelphia man released from jail Tuesday immediately stole a car with a baby inside from the parking lot and crashed it, police said.

John Kelly expected to resign

John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

Kevin Hart stepping down as Oscars host

Kevin Hart is stepping down from hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets surfaced on Thursday. The tweets, between 2009 and 2011, included derogatory language referring to gay people and made disparaging comments about sexuality.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

