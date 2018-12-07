ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

CNN bomb threat
Police and CNN have issued an all-clear message after the network's New York offices and studios were evacuated Thursday night because of a phoned-in bomb threat.
John Kelly expected to resign
John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN.
Kevin Hart stepping down as Oscars host
Kevin Hart is stepping down from hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets surfaced on Thursday. The tweets, between 2009 and 2011, included derogatory language referring to gay people and made disparaging comments about sexuality.
