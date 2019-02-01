ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Tennessee woman slams beer while being arrested

A Tennessee woman was arrested after leading police on a chase January 21. Dashcam video obtained by WBIR showed the woman chugging a beer in front of deputies before being placed in handcuffs.

Wisconsin: A 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Tennessee more than two weeks ago has been found alive in Wisconsin and her father is now charged with rape, authorities said Thursday. Read more.

Meet the man who created Black History Month

February marks Black History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration that calls on all Americans to reflect on the significant roles that African-Americans have played in shaping US history. But how did this celebration come to be -- and why does it happen in February?

Starting today, girls can join the Boy Scouts

As of Friday, the organization's older youth program, "Boy Scouts," will be called "Scouts BSA" -- a change meant to welcome both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 17.

Border agency announces largest fentanyl bust in history

US Customs and Border Protection made the largest seizure of fentanyl in the agency's history on Saturday at the Nogales port of entry on the US-Mexico border, Port Director Michael Humphries announced Thursday.

Cory Booker announces he is running for president

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who rose to prominence as Newark's charismatic and ambitious mayor, announced Friday that he is running for president.

