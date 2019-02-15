ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

Trump declares national emergency for border wall

President Donald Trump said Friday he will sign a national emergency declaration to address the situation on the southern border, while claiming that his actions are consistent with those of his predecessors.

Around the country:

Missouri: The FBI is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, Missouri, on Sunday as a potential hate crime. Read more.

The FBI is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, Missouri, on Sunday as a potential hate crime.

A strong storm system drenched some areas in California with snow and heavy rains as forecasters warned of mudslides and debris flows in areas ravaged by wildfires.

The runner who killed a mountain lion to escape an attack last week described his ordeal to reporters.

A patient at an Ohio nursing home "literally rotted to death" as a result of nurses' neglect, accoding to the state attorney general.

What is El Niño?

The weather phenomenon called El Niño largely became a part of the public vernacular more than 20 years ago. In 1997, it caused devastating flooding in the Western United States and drought in Indonesia. It also was blamed for deadly virus outbreaks in Africa and rising coffee prices around the world.

Nearly half the calls you receive this year will be spam

Nearly half the calls made to US cell phones in 2019 will be spam, according to a study by First Orion referenced in a Federal Communications Commission report Thursday.

