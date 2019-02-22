ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution sting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with allegedly soliciting prostitution, Florida police say.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Hawaii: Lawmakers in the state of Hawaii are aiming to raise the smoking age to 100 in the next 5 years. Read more.

Lawmakers in the state of Hawaii are aiming to raise the smoking age to 100 in the next 5 years. Read more. Florida: The mayor of Port Richey, Florida, is "lucky he's not dead" after firing two shots at a SWAT team at his house to serve a warrant, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters Thursday. Read more.

The mayor of Port Richey, Florida, is "lucky he's not dead" after firing two shots at a SWAT team at his house to serve a warrant, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters Thursday. Read more. Alabama: The father of the Alabama woman who joined ISIS is suing the Trump administration over her US citizenship and seeking her return. Read more.

The father of the Alabama woman who joined ISIS is suing the Trump administration over her US citizenship and seeking her return. Read more. New York: A mother of six children was killed after a man allegedly drove his vehicle into her and her family outside a 7-Eleven convenience store about an hour north of New York City. Read more.

A mother of six children was killed after a man allegedly drove his vehicle into her and her family outside a 7-Eleven convenience store about an hour north of New York City. Read more. North Carolina: Vandals in Dunn, North Carolina, last week doused the marble statue of Gen. Lee with a flammable liquid and set it on fire. But if they think they targeted Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, they got the wrong Lee, officials said. Read more.

Furloughed park ranger cashes out with $30 million

During the longest government shutdown in US history, many employees were concerned about the status of their jobs and when they would return to work. Judith Smith, a National Park Service employee, cashed out $30 million by winning New Jersey's largest Pick-6 jackpot since May 2004.

Read about it here.

Hate crimes are rising, regardless of Jussie Smollett case

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Thursday that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism" when he allegedly falsely reported that he was the victim of a hate crime. While Smollett's accusations are being investigated as an alleged fabrication, crimes fueled by racism, homophobia and other prejudiced views are on the rise, according to experts.

Read about it here.

Dems move to block Trump's national emergency

House Democrats introduced a resolution Friday to block President Donald Trump's effort to build a wall on the southern border through his emergency powers, setting up votes in Congress to rebuke the President's proclamation.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.