ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

Jeff Bezos says Enquirer publisher tried to extort him

In an explosive tell-all blog post published Thursday, Jeff Bezos accused the publisher of the National Enquirer of trying to extort him.

Around the country:

Minnesota: Kenneth W. Lilly will appear in court Friday to face attempted murder charges after firing at a school bus driver this week in Minnesota. Read more.

New York: A veterinarian who surgically implanted liquid heroin in puppies on behalf of Colombian drug traffickers was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.

Alabama: A Muslim inmate who argued his religious rights were violated because Alabama would not allow his imam by his side at his execution was put to death Thursday night.

Arizona: The group that operates an Arizona health care facility where a severely disabled woman was impregnated last year will close the unit, Hacienda HealthCare said Thursday.

Florida: A city commissioner in Florida has resigned after the state ethics commission fined her over accusations she sexually harassed a former city official by licking his face and groping him.

California survivors of Vegas massacre awarded $8.3M

It's been more than a year since a gunman fired erratically into a crowd of hundreds of concert-goers in Las Vegas, killing 58 people. In an effort to help survivors heal, the Justice Department is offering more than $8.3 million to the survivors from California.

Australia and US seize largest ever meth shipment

US authorities have confiscated almost a billion dollars' worth of methamphetamine bound for Australia in the largest-ever seizure of the drug on American soil, Australian police announced Friday after a joint operation.

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies at age 92

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

Whitaker testifies before House panel

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told lawmakers on Friday he has not spoken to President Donald Trump about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as he squared off with Democrats over his tenure atop the Justice Department during a contentious congressional hearing.

More POLITICS headlines:

Bill Cosby moved to general population cell

Bill Cosby entered the general population last month at the Pennsylvania prison where he's serving at least three years and is being "treated just the same as any other inmate," a state corrections spokeswoman said.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

