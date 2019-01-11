ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

Suspect arrested after Jayme Closs found alive

A 21-year-old man is jailed in the deaths of a Wisconsin couple he killed because he wanted to kidnap their teenage daughter, investigators said Friday, a day after the girl approached a stranger along a rural road saying she'd been abducted in October and held against her will.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Miami: A Miami woman is accused of stealing five expensive watches from a man she met at a nightclub before stashing them in her "vaginal area" and fighting with officers. Read more.

A Miami woman is accused of stealing five expensive watches from a man she met at a nightclub before stashing them in her "vaginal area" and fighting with officers. Read more. Florida: A man was decapitated in a helicopter accident at a Florida airport Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Read more.

A man was decapitated in a helicopter accident at a Florida airport Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Read more. Oklahoma: Video shows a Tulsa man who was arrested Monday after he walked into the Tulsa County Courthouse wearing no pants and with his genitals exposed, police said. Read more.

Video shows a Tulsa man who was arrested Monday after he walked into the Tulsa County Courthouse wearing no pants and with his genitals exposed, police said. Read more. Milwaukee: A Milwaukee bus driver went above the call of duty when she stopped to save an unlikely would-be passenger: a toddler. Read more.

A Milwaukee bus driver went above the call of duty when she stopped to save an unlikely would-be passenger: a toddler. Read more. Connecticut: A man who police say placed a 3-foot alligator on top of another man in Connecticut as part of an extortion attempt has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. Read more.

Snow to blanket parts of U.S. this weekend

A winter storm is poised to leave a blanket of snow this weekend over more than 1,500 miles from Denver to Washington.

Read about it here.

Shutdown ties for longest in U.S. history

The ongoing partial government shutdown hit a new milestone on Friday by matching the record for the longest government shutdown in US history.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.