ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

Suspect arrested after Jayme Closs found alive
A 21-year-old man is jailed in the deaths of a Wisconsin couple he killed because he wanted to kidnap their teenage daughter, investigators said Friday, a day after the girl approached a stranger along a rural road saying she'd been abducted in October and held against her will.
Around the country:
- Miami: A Miami woman is accused of stealing five expensive watches from a man she met at a nightclub before stashing them in her "vaginal area" and fighting with officers. Read more.
- Florida: A man was decapitated in a helicopter accident at a Florida airport Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Read more.
- Oklahoma: Video shows a Tulsa man who was arrested Monday after he walked into the Tulsa County Courthouse wearing no pants and with his genitals exposed, police said. Read more.
- Milwaukee: A Milwaukee bus driver went above the call of duty when she stopped to save an unlikely would-be passenger: a toddler. Read more.
- Connecticut: A man who police say placed a 3-foot alligator on top of another man in Connecticut as part of an extortion attempt has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. Read more.
Snow to blanket parts of U.S. this weekend
A winter storm is poised to leave a blanket of snow this weekend over more than 1,500 miles from Denver to Washington.
Shutdown ties for longest in U.S. history
The ongoing partial government shutdown hit a new milestone on Friday by matching the record for the longest government shutdown in US history.
