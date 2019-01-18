ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

Former officer to be sentenced in Laquan McDonald shooting
More than four years after 17-year-old Laquan McDonald died in a barrage of bullets, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be sentenced Friday for the fatal shooting.
Around the country:
- New Mexico: One of the two skiers injured in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico has died, a hospital official said Friday. Read more.
- Florida: A Florida woman is suing her daughter's former health care provider and three of its employees, alleging the developmentally disabled 23-year-old was raped, impregnated and suffered physical injuries while in their care. Read more.
- New Jersey: A New Jersey priest was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a teen in the state's first criminal case by a new clergy abuse task force. Read more.
- Minnesota: At least five people have been assaulted by a man in St. Paul since Dec. 12, 2018. Police said the man has been pulling his car over in order to approach and assault strangers. Read more.
Nearly 400 migrants detained after crossing under fence
Nearly 400 migrants burrowed under a fence on the US-Mexico border earlier this week and crossed into the United States, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
What to know for 2019 Women's Marches
The third year of Women's Marches is expected to bring thousands of protesters to cities across the US, but during the past few weeks, there's also been controversy over leadership, an evolving agenda and inclusion.
3 Americans killed in Syria bombing identified
The Department of Defense has identified three of the four Americans killed in Syria on Wednesday.
Pelosi: Afghanistan trip canceled over security risks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office says she was forced to nix her Afghanistan trip after President Donald Trump barred her from using a military aircraft and she was told by the State Department diplomatic security that it was too dangerous to fly there commercially.
Dems vow to investigate after Trump/Cohen report
Democrats are vowing to investigate whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice -- with some openly floating the prospect of impeachment or his resignation -- following a bombshell BuzzFeed report that Trump personally directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Polls agree: Americans don't like shutdown, blame Trump
- 2017 draft memo details early plans to separate migrant families
- Mueller's investigation ‘wrapping up,' acting AG's wife emails reporter
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard apologizes to LGBTQ community for earlier views
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- R. Kelly's former manager surrenders to sheriff
- Les Moonves will fight for $120 million CBS exit package
- From O.J.'s Bronco to Jordan's shot, celebrating 40 years of Bob Costas moments
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.