ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

Former officer to be sentenced in Laquan McDonald shooting

More than four years after 17-year-old Laquan McDonald died in a barrage of bullets, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be sentenced Friday for the fatal shooting.

New Mexico: One of the two skiers injured in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico has died, a hospital official said Friday. Read more.

A Florida woman is suing her daughter's former health care provider and three of its employees, alleging the developmentally disabled 23-year-old was raped, impregnated and suffered physical injuries while in their care.

A New Jersey priest was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a teen in the state's first criminal case by a new clergy abuse task force.

At least five people have been assaulted by a man in St. Paul since Dec. 12, 2018. Police said the man has been pulling his car over in order to approach and assault strangers.

Nearly 400 migrants detained after crossing under fence

Nearly 400 migrants burrowed under a fence on the US-Mexico border earlier this week and crossed into the United States, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

What to know for 2019 Women's Marches

The third year of Women's Marches is expected to bring thousands of protesters to cities across the US, but during the past few weeks, there's also been controversy over leadership, an evolving agenda and inclusion.

3 Americans killed in Syria bombing identified

The Department of Defense has identified three of the four Americans killed in Syria on Wednesday.

Pelosi: Afghanistan trip canceled over security risks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office says she was forced to nix her Afghanistan trip after President Donald Trump barred her from using a military aircraft and she was told by the State Department diplomatic security that it was too dangerous to fly there commercially.

Dems vow to investigate after Trump/Cohen report

Democrats are vowing to investigate whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice -- with some openly floating the prospect of impeachment or his resignation -- following a bombshell BuzzFeed report that Trump personally directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

