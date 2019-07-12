ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 12, 2019

R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crime charges

A U.S. Attorney's office spokesman says singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago.

Around the country:

Ohio: Violence broke out in an Ohio courtroom this week when the sons of a murdered woman attacked her killer during his sentencing hearing. Read more.

Ford accused of knowingly selling defective cars

Did Ford knowingly sell defective cars to thousands of customers? That question is likely only to be answered in court.

Epstein allegedly intimidated accusers

Not long after a 14-year-old girl reported Jeffery Epstein to authorities in 2005, she says she received a warning from someone who claimed to be in contact with the well-connected financier.

Workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings

Google contractors regularly listen to and review some recordings of what people say to artificial-intelligence system Google Assistant, via their phone or through smart speakers such as the Google Home.

Labor Secretary Acosta stepping down

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is resigning following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

