ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 12, 2019

R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crime charges
A U.S. Attorney's office spokesman says singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago.
Around the country:
- Ohio: Violence broke out in an Ohio courtroom this week when the sons of a murdered woman attacked her killer during his sentencing hearing. Read more.
- Oklahoma: Police in Oklahoma say they found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Read more.
- Philadelphia: Authorities say a man who stole a car with three young children inside was fatally beaten by their father and other men. Read more.
- California: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake was reported near Ridgecrest, California, on Friday morning -- one week after a 7.1-magnitude temblor struck Southern California, the US Geological Survey said. Read more.
Ford accused of knowingly selling defective cars
Did Ford knowingly sell defective cars to thousands of customers? That question is likely only to be answered in court.
Epstein allegedly intimidated accusers
Not long after a 14-year-old girl reported Jeffery Epstein to authorities in 2005, she says she received a warning from someone who claimed to be in contact with the well-connected financier.
Workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Google contractors regularly listen to and review some recordings of what people say to artificial-intelligence system Google Assistant, via their phone or through smart speakers such as the Google Home.
Labor Secretary Acosta stepping down
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is resigning following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Trump backs away from census citizenship question
- ACLU files suit in attempt to stop reportedly planned ICE raids
- Trump complains China isn't buying US agricultural products
- Trump applauds far-right social media provocateurs
- Ocasio-Cortez suggests eliminating Department of Homeland Security
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
- David Ortiz underwent third surgery, wife says
- Lil Wayne is reportedly not loving the Blink 182 tour
- 'How to Get Away with Murder' to end with Season 6
- Amazon is developing a 'Lord of the Rings' MMO video game
