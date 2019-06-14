ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, June 14, 2019

Sheriff's detective, pastor calls for LGBTQ executions
A Tennessee sheriff's detective and pastor on Wednesday defended statements he made during a sermon calling for the executions of LGBTQ people.
Around the country:
- Colorado: Colorado, the pioneering state for pot peddling, has now made more than $1 billion in revenue since it legalized marijuana sales in 2014. Read more.
- New York: Amid an ongoing measles outbreak, New York is requiring schoolchildren to be vaccinated, even if parents have religious objections. Read more.
- Chicago: A baby cut from his mother's womb during a brutal attack in April has died, a family spokeswoman said. Read more.
- South Carolina: A South Carolina father was sentenced to death Thursday for killing his five children with his own hands. Read more.
- Arizona: The body of a 7-year-old girl believed to be from India was found in a remote desert area in Arizona this week, according to US Customs and Border Protection. Read more.
US considers more options for transgender migrants
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering opening a second permanent facility where transgender migrants can be detained amid the influx of Central Americans crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. While transgender migrants represent a small fraction of those in federal custody, their numbers have grown exponentially.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving White House
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month, capping a tumultuous tenure as the President's chief spokeswoman in which she largely redefined the position.
More POLITICS headlines:
Raptors win first NBA championship
The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. They secured the title with a 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, taking the series 4-2.
More ENTERTAINMENT and SPORTS headlines:
