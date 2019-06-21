ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, June 21, 2019

New York lawmakers OK pot decriminalization

Lawmakers in New York state have voted to eliminate criminal penalties for public possession and use of marijuana after efforts to legalize pot stalled.

Around the country:

Phoenix: A man tried to rush through a security checkpoint at the Phoenix airport, attacking security officers and injuring five TSA agents, authorities say. Read more.

Two more people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the capsizing of a duck boat on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people last year, according to a statement from the Missouri US Attorney's Office. A Satanic Temple member who won the right to open a regional Alaska government meeting declared "Hail Satan" during her first invocation, prompting about a dozen officials and attendees to walk out.

A large fire broke out early Friday at an oil refinery in Philadelphia, rattling the area with at least one booming explosion and lighting up the dark sky with huge balls of gas and flame.

A man has been arrested in the death of transgender woman Chynal Lindsey whose body was found in a Dallas lake earlier this month.

Death row inmate will get new trial

The Supreme Court held on Friday that a black Mississippi death row inmate should get a new trial, saying that the prosecutor who tried him six times for murder engaged in unconstitutional racial discrimination when striking African-American jurors from the panel.

Another SEAL testifies that he killed ISIS fighter

US Navy prosecutors have charged a decorated Navy SEAL of murder for stabbing and killing an ISIS prisoner in Iraq in 2017. But in a stunning twist at the trial of Chief Special Warfare Operator Eddie Gallagher on Thursday, a medic in Gallagher's deployment said he was the one who killed the ISIS prisoner, not Gallagher.

Police agencies take action on officers' offensive posts

Law enforcement agencies in Dallas and Florida on Thursday became the latest to announce they are investigating allegations some of their employees made offensive comments on Facebook after a watchdog group compiled screenshots of the posts and shared them in an online database.

'Stranger Things' Season 3 trailer released

There's a lot going on in the new season of "Stranger Things." Season 3 of the popular Netflix series will begin soon, and the latest trailer just dropped.

