ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, June 7, 2019

Your phone carrier can now block robocalls by default
Robocalls are flooding cell phones, interrupting dinners, and scamming people out of money. Relief could finally be on the horizon, but perhaps at a cost.
Around the country:
- Salt Lake City: A Utah man is accused of making threatening phone calls to the U.S. Capitol, threatening to kill and hurt members of Congress. Read more.
- New York City: A man has been arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square, a law enforcement source told CNN. Read more.
- Colorado: Jeffco School District in Colorado is asking the community for their opinion on whether Columbine High School should be torn down and rebuilt due to the increase of others 'morbid fascination' with the school, a letter from the district says. Read more.
- Baltimore: Authorities say a 24-year Baltimore police veteran wrongfully chased down and arrested a man who criticized the officer's behavior. Read more.
- Washington: Park rangers successfully rescued four climbers who were stranded near the summit of Mount Rainier National Park since Monday. Read more.
Walmart will deliver groceries straight to your fridge
Walmart is betting it can convince time-strapped customers to let strangers deliver groceries into their refrigerators while they're away from home.
US, Russian warships nearly collide in Pacific
The United States and Russian navies are at odds over an apparent near collision in the Pacific Friday with each side blaming the other.
Pence aide: Trump to sign executive order on tariffs
The Trump administration will likely submit legal notification on Friday of its intention to implement tariffs on Mexico on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short said.
More POLITICS headlines:
- DOJ responds to committee's deadline for 2020 census information
- ICE does not know how many veterans it has deported, watchdog finds
- Biden reverses long-held position on abortion funding amid criticism
- House Democrats to make it easier to take White House to court
- Trump signs $19B disaster relief package
Dr. John dies at 77
Dr. John, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a six-time Grammy winner, died Thursday morning from a heart attack, said publicist and social media manager Karen Beninato.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia
- April the giraffe is heading into retirement -- and onto birth control
- Vox Media websites go dark as employees stage walkout
- Spotify strikes deal with Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts
