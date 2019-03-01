ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 1, 2019

Otto Warmbier's family rebukes Trump

The family of Otto Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday for siding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who denied knowledge of their son's maltreatment during his imprisonment.

Around the country:

Los Angeles: A California woman who attacked a 91-year-old Mexican man with a concrete brick last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Study: Fish are disappearing due to climate change

Climate change is endangering fish worldwide, shrinking populations by up to 35% in coastal regions near China and Japan, scientists say.

PG&E acknowledges responsibility for Camp Fire

PG&E, California's largest public utility, said in its latest earnings report that while the cause of the deadly Camp Fire remains under investigation, "the company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp Fire."

Democratic donor Ed Buck facing lawsuit

The mother of a man found dead in the Los Angeles home of Ed Buck has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the longtime Democratic donor, alleging that he injected her son with a lethal dose of crystal methamphetamine.

