ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 15, 2019

At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday, in a carefully planned and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation.
Around the country:
- Miami: A Miami-Dade officer has been placed on leave over a video that showed him throwing a woman to the ground and forcibly arresting her after she called 911 to report a man who had threatened her and a friend with a gun. Read more.
- Minnesota: A Minnesota man who police said threw a meth-fueled "death party" for his wife before she died in January has been charged with murder. Read more.
- Los Angeles: The mother of the 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag, has been extradited to Los Angeles where investigators are preparing a criminal case against her. Read more.
- New York: A federal judge has turned down a request to let more than 40 unvaccinated children return to classes in a suburban New York school, while there's a measles outbreak in the area. Read more.
- New Jersey: Despite being in and out of homelessness, a New Jersey teen has been accepted into 17 different colleges. Read more.
FBI seeing uptick in domestic terror arrests
There is an uptick in US domestic terror arrests, according to a senior FBI official, who says that with nearly 25 arrests in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, it's one of the "highest arrest tempo quarters in the last few years" related to domestic terrorism.
Court: Sandy Hook victims' families can sue Remington
The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday that families of Sandy Hook victims can continue their yearslong lawsuit against gun manufacturers.
Man accused of being a spy appears in Russian court
Paul Whelan, of Michigan, was seen in court Thursday standing behind glass as the media watched his every move.
Trump suggests supporters may get 'tough'
President Donald Trump appeared to insinuate in a recent interview that his supporters -- the police, military and "Bikers for Trump," he claims -- could turn violent against Democrats.
Senate passes emergency declaration resolution
The Senate delivered a high-profile rebuke to President Donald Trump over his signature agenda issue Thursday when 12 Republicans joined Democrats to overturn the President's national emergency border declaration.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Ex-Sen. Birch Bayh dies at 91
- Mitch McConnell gets choked up on Senate floor
- Howard Schultz apologizes after claim about military experience
- Embattled Trump appointee resigns from Department of Veterans Affairs
- US ambassador to Germany receives threats
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson are dating, she confirms
- Brands distance themselves from Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade
- Lilly Singh is joining the late night boys' club
- iHeartRadio Music Awards: The winners list
