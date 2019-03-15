ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 15, 2019

49 killed in mass shootings at New Zealand mosques

At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday, in a carefully planned and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Miami: A Miami-Dade officer has been placed on leave over a video that showed him throwing a woman to the ground and forcibly arresting her after she called 911 to report a man who had threatened her and a friend with a gun. Read more.

A Miami-Dade officer has been placed on leave over a video that showed him throwing a woman to the ground and forcibly arresting her after she called 911 to report a man who had threatened her and a friend with a gun. Read more. Minnesota: A Minnesota man who police said threw a meth-fueled "death party" for his wife before she died in January has been charged with murder. Read more.

A Minnesota man who police said threw a meth-fueled "death party" for his wife before she died in January has been charged with murder. Read more. Los Angeles: The mother of the 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag, has been extradited to Los Angeles where investigators are preparing a criminal case against her. Read more.

The mother of the 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag, has been extradited to Los Angeles where investigators are preparing a criminal case against her. Read more. New York: A federal judge has turned down a request to let more than 40 unvaccinated children return to classes in a suburban New York school, while there's a measles outbreak in the area. Read more.

A federal judge has turned down a request to let more than 40 unvaccinated children return to classes in a suburban New York school, while there's a measles outbreak in the area. Read more. New Jersey: Despite being in and out of homelessness, a New Jersey teen has been accepted into 17 different colleges. Read more.

FBI seeing uptick in domestic terror arrests

There is an uptick in US domestic terror arrests, according to a senior FBI official, who says that with nearly 25 arrests in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, it's one of the "highest arrest tempo quarters in the last few years" related to domestic terrorism.

Read about it here.

Court: Sandy Hook victims' families can sue Remington

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday that families of Sandy Hook victims can continue their yearslong lawsuit against gun manufacturers.

Read about it here.

Man accused of being a spy appears in Russian court

Paul Whelan, of Michigan, was seen in court Thursday standing behind glass as the media watched his every move.

Read about it here.

Trump suggests supporters may get 'tough'

President Donald Trump appeared to insinuate in a recent interview that his supporters -- the police, military and "Bikers for Trump," he claims -- could turn violent against Democrats.

Read about it here.

Senate passes emergency declaration resolution

The Senate delivered a high-profile rebuke to President Donald Trump over his signature agenda issue Thursday when 12 Republicans joined Democrats to overturn the President's national emergency border declaration.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.