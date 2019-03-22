ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 22, 2019

Parkland school principal under investigation

Broward County Public Schools will expand its investigation into the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, to include the principal Ty Thompson, the county school district spokeswoman told CNN.

Around the country:

Kansas: The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has written a letter asking the state attorney general to investigate after a black Marine veteran was detained by police while moving into his new house at night. Read more.

Florida: Authorities in Florida say a 21-year-old man strangled his pregnant stepmother and called 911 from a cemetery to confess to killing her. Read more.

Indiana: Several Indiana school teachers were shot with projectiles "execution-style" during a recent active shooter drill, leaving welts, drawing blood and frightening the educators. Read more.

Massachusetts: Nearly five dozen gravesites at a Jewish cemetery in Massachusetts were vandalized with anti-Semitic phrases and images, police said. Read more.

New Mexico: Five suspects who lived on a New Mexico compound pleaded not guilty to charges they conspired to provide material support in preparation for attacks on federal law enforcement officers and members of the military. Read more.

Mail bomb suspect pleads guilty

The Florida man accused of sending mail bombs to CNN offices and prominent Democrats pleaded guilty on Thursday in Manhattan federal court to 65 felony counts, including using weapons of mass destruction in an attempted domestic terrorist attack.

2 US troops killed on mission in Afghanistan

Two United States service members were killed in Afghanistan on Friday, according to a statement from the NATO-led international military coalition in Kabul.

