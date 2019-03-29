ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 29, 2019

Video shows father, son killing hibernating bear, cubs

The Humane Society of the United State released video this week from a wildlife camera in Alaska that shows a hibernating mother bear and her cubs being killed.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Las Vegas: A woman who modeled for Playboy and Maxim has been arrested in connection to the death of a doctor who was found in the trunk of a car outside Las Vegas earlier this month. Read more.

A woman who modeled for Playboy and Maxim has been arrested in connection to the death of a doctor who was found in the trunk of a car outside Las Vegas earlier this month. Read more. Florida: A forensic psychologist says a former college student believed he was "half-dog, half-man" when he fatally attacked a man and woman at their home and was found biting one of their faces. Read more.

A forensic psychologist says a former college student believed he was "half-dog, half-man" when he fatally attacked a man and woman at their home and was found biting one of their faces. Read more. Houston: The Drug Enforcement Administration's Houston Division is looking for a contractor who can incinerate 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour. Read more.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Houston Division is looking for a contractor who can incinerate 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour. Read more. Arizona: Two people have died at the Grand Canyon in separate incidents this week that included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures, officials said. Read more.

Two people have died at the Grand Canyon in separate incidents this week that included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures, officials said. Read more. South Carolina: Hundreds clasped hands and prayed during a vigil for Raniya Wright, a fifth-grader who died this week after a fight at her elementary school. Read more.

NASA spacewalk

Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch will conduct a second spacewalk during which they will continue work started on the first spacewalk to install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station’s solar arrays.

Watch it live here.

Supreme Court halts execution of Texas inmate

The Supreme Court agreed Thursday night to halt the execution of a Texas inmate, Patrick Henry Murphy, after he argued that the state was refusing to allow his Buddhist spiritual adviser to accompany him into the chamber.

Read about it here.

New York AG files suit against opioid manufacturers

The New York attorney general's office announced a comprehensive amended lawsuit Thursday against six opioid manufacturers, one of America's richest families and four opioid distributors as the opioid abuse epidemic rages.

Read about it here.

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Grand Rapids rally

Rallying in Michigan, President Donald Trump bragged about a surging auto industry that isn't surging, a Republican rescue for health care that has yet to take shape, a "total" exoneration in the Russia investigation that was not offered.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.