ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 29, 2019

Video shows father, son killing hibernating bear, cubs
The Humane Society of the United State released video this week from a wildlife camera in Alaska that shows a hibernating mother bear and her cubs being killed.
Las Vegas: A woman who modeled for Playboy and Maxim has been arrested in connection to the death of a doctor who was found in the trunk of a car outside Las Vegas earlier this month.
Florida: A forensic psychologist says a former college student believed he was "half-dog, half-man" when he fatally attacked a man and woman at their home and was found biting one of their faces.
Houston: The Drug Enforcement Administration's Houston Division is looking for a contractor who can incinerate 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour.
Arizona: Two people have died at the Grand Canyon in separate incidents this week that included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures, officials said.
South Carolina: Hundreds clasped hands and prayed during a vigil for Raniya Wright, a fifth-grader who died this week after a fight at her elementary school.
NASA spacewalk
Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch will conduct a second spacewalk during which they will continue work started on the first spacewalk to install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station’s solar arrays.
Supreme Court halts execution of Texas inmate
The Supreme Court agreed Thursday night to halt the execution of a Texas inmate, Patrick Henry Murphy, after he argued that the state was refusing to allow his Buddhist spiritual adviser to accompany him into the chamber.
New York AG files suit against opioid manufacturers
The New York attorney general's office announced a comprehensive amended lawsuit Thursday against six opioid manufacturers, one of America's richest families and four opioid distributors as the opioid abuse epidemic rages.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Grand Rapids rally
Rallying in Michigan, President Donald Trump bragged about a surging auto industry that isn't surging, a Republican rescue for health care that has yet to take shape, a "total" exoneration in the Russia investigation that was not offered.
- Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
- Court blocks another Trump attempt to undermine Obamacare
- Supreme Court denies request to halt bump stock ban
- Puerto Rico governor sends warning to Trump
- Law group: Smollett prosecutor misled public about dropped charges
- UK band Her's killed in head-on crash in Arizona
- Lanita Carter, R. Kelly accuser, speaks publicly for the first time
- 'The Big Bang Theory' breaks major TV milestone
