ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, March 8, 2019

Police: Man killed wife, 2 friends in drunken rage

Police in Mississippi say a man fatally shot his wife and two friends after his wife tried to stop him from driving drunk at her birthday party last week.

Around the country:

Pennsylvania: Authorities say a man covered in blood walked into a Pennsylvania hospital and told staffers he had just fatally stabbed his boyfriend.

Colorado: An agency in Colorado that tracks avalanches hiked its danger level to "extreme" for a swath of the state, the highest level on its scale.

Facebook to take on vaccine misinformation

Social media giant Facebook says it will remove groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations on its site. It’s the latest step Facebook and others are taking to stem the tide of misinformation on social media sites.

Georgia and Tennessee Houses pass heartbeat bills

The state houses in Georgia and Tennessee approved controversial bills that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper expresses remorse

Nearly two months after his arrest, Jake Patterson sent a letter postmarked February 28 to a journalist for KARE-TV, the station reported Thursday. In the purported letter, the kidnapping suspect talked about his remorse for what he did and said he plans to plead guilty to murder and kidnapping charges during his court appearance later this month.

Paul Manafort gets 47 months

Judge T.S. Ellis sentenced Manafort to 47 months Thursday for defrauding banks and the government, and failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income earned from Ukrainian political consulting. It was a far cry from the 19 to 25 years prosecutors said he deserved.

'Captain Marvel' takes off

Marvel is flying high right now -- coming off its breakthrough best picture Oscar nomination for "Black Panther" and a win for the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Combine that prestige with the promise of two more blockbusters, "Captain Marvel," opening this weekend; and "Avengers: Endgame," and it makes for a gaudy display of the Disney-owned studio's power.

