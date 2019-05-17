ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, May 17, 2019

Investigation: Ohio State had knowledge sex abuse

Ohio State University personnel were aware of complaints that a school doctor had sexually abused students as early as the late 1970s, but failed to adequately investigate the allegations, according to a new report released Friday.

Florida: A small county in the Florida panhandle was one of the two counties in the state whose voter registration database was hacked by Russia during the 2016 election, according to The Washington Post. Read more.

Maryland: A missing Maryland teen has been found dead in a Riverdale creek, where authorities say she was beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed with a machete by teens involved with MS-13. Read more.

Arkansas: An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for posing as a sheriff's deputy and using false paperwork to convince jail officials to release her boyfriend. Read more.

Kentucky: A 22-month old Kentucky toddler survived in the woods alone for roughly three days after he went missing over the weekend. Read more.

California: An F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday into a warehouse just off March Air Reserve Base in Perris, California. Read more.

Surge in dead gray whales concerns scientists

Ocean scientists are concerned about dead gray whales that have washed up on the U.S. West Coast this year at the highest rate in almost two decades.

Deere warns of weaker earnings over trade war

Tractor maker Deere, based in Moline, Illinois, reported earnings that missed forecasts Friday and lowered its outlook. Although the company reported a 5% jump in overall sales thanks to healthy demand for its construction and forestry equipment, Deere cited "persistent uncertainty in agricultural markets" as a problem.

Boeing says it has completed 737 Max software fix

Boeing said Thursday it has finished the development of a software fix to its troubled 737 Max.

