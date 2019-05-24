ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, May 24, 2019

Colorado caps skyrocketing insulin co-pays
The skyrocketing prices of insulin are a nationwide issue and Colorado has become the first state to pass legislation that tackles the problem.
Around the country:
- Arizona: An Arizona man was arrested Wednesday after investigators discovered he'd buried his dead mother in his backyard so he could collect her benefits, police said. Read more.
- Florida: A Florida man who worked at Disney's Magic Kingdom was arrested Tuesday after trying to meet up with an 8-year-old girl for sex, according to federal court documents. Read more.
- Oklahoma: Flooding has affected hundreds of homes in rain-weary Oklahoma, an official said, and more severe weather is possible Friday and Saturday in the Sooner State. Read more.
- Georgia: A police K9 in Georgia died after suddenly falling ill while chasing a suspect in 90-degree heat. Read more.
- New York City: New York City police have made an arrest in their investigation into a series of subway emergency brake activations. Read more.
Jayme Closs' kidnapper to be sentenced
Jake Patterson, 21, will be sentenced in a Barron County court in northern Wisconsin after pleading guilty last month to two counts of intentional homicide and a count of kidnapping.
Trade war comes to Walmart, Target and Macy's
America's top stores and consumer brands have avoided serious damage from the prolonged US-China trade clash. But tariffs are starting to bite the retail sector.
Nxivm founder goes to trial
A man who captivated thousands of people with his self-empowerment vision is standing trial accused of running a secret sex cult.
Assange indicted on Espionage Act charges
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged with 17 new counts under the Espionage Act for his role in unlawfully encouraging, receiving and publishing national defense information in concert with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, setting up a major legal battle over First Amendment protections in the Trump era.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Disaster relief bill stuck in House after GOP lawmaker's objection
- Trump denies having 'temper tantrum'
- Pelosi says White House is 'crying out for impeachment'
- Trump orders intel agencies to assist Barr with review of Russia probe
- Nadler pushes for empowering committee chairs on contempt
- Senate passes bill cracking down on robocalls
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Judge to unseal Jussie Smollett case file
- Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice' after 16 seasons
- Howard Stern: Trump's candidacy for president was a 'publicity stunt'
- Mario Batali pleads not guilty to indecent assault, battery charge
