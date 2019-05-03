ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, May 3, 2019

Facebook bans high-profile figures

Facebook announced Thursday that it had designated some high-profile people, including Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who's notorious for using anti-Semitic language, and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as "dangerous" and said it will be purging them from its platforms.

Around the country:

Florida: Three white members of a Florida gang are accused of holding down a black member and forcibly tattooing an incorrectly-spelled racial slur on his neck, police said. Read more.

Woman paid $6.5M after daughter got into Stanford

The mother of a Chinese student who was admitted to Stanford University said the family gave $6.5 million to the man at the center of a massive college admissions scandal as a donation for scholarships and funding.

Opioid company executives found guilty

Five top executives of Insys Therapeutics -- maker of Subsys, a version of the extremely powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl -- were found guilty Thursday on federal racketeering charges for bribing doctors to prescribe the painkiller to people who didn't need it. They were also convicted of defrauding Medicare and private insurance.

EPA: Ingredient in Roundup doesn't cause cancer

The fierce debate over whether glyphosate can cause cancer just got a big endorsement of safety from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca actor, dies at 74

Peter Mayhew, the original Chewbacca, has died, according to his agent.

