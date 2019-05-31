ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, May 31, 2019

R. Kelly faces new charges

An Illinois grand jury has indicted entertainer R. Kelly on 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, including four new felonies with maximum penalties of 30 years in prison, according to court documents released Thursday.

Around the country:

New Hampshire: New Hampshire repealed the death penalty on Thursday after the state legislature voted to override a veto from GOP Gov. Chris Sununu. Read more.

New Jersey sues Sackler family

The New Jersey attorney general's office filed a lawsuit against members of the billionaire family behind pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma, alleging that the company's marketing strategies overstated the benefits of their opioid drugs while also minimizing the health risks and downplaying their potential for addiction.

CDC: US measles at highest number since '92

There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. This means 2019, which is not quite half over, now has the greatest number of cases in a single year in nearly three decades.

Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its immigration enforcement actions, combining his boiling border-related frustrations with his preferred method of punishing foreign countries.

