ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 1, 2019

US measles cases at 2nd-highest since elimination

A total of 387 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 15 states from January 1 to March 28, 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the second-greatest number of cases reported in the United States since measles was eliminated in 2000. The highest number of reported cases since the disease's elimination was 667 in 2014.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

San Francisco: Police in San Francisco are looking for a man who they said used a sword to stab another man outside a roller skating rink Friday night. Read more.

Police in San Francisco are looking for a man who they said used a sword to stab another man outside a roller skating rink Friday night. Read more. Minneapolis: The former Minneapolis police officer who in July 2017 fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian-born woman a month away from her wedding, is set to stand trial starting Monday. Read more.

The former Minneapolis police officer who in July 2017 fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian-born woman a month away from her wedding, is set to stand trial starting Monday. Read more. Atlanta: An Atlanta man is under arrest after police say he shot and killed a man who knocked on the wrong door, mistaking it for his girlfriend's apartment. Read more.

An Atlanta man is under arrest after police say he shot and killed a man who knocked on the wrong door, mistaking it for his girlfriend's apartment. Read more. New York: New York is slated to become the second state in the US to ban single-use plastic bags. Read more.

New York is slated to become the second state in the US to ban single-use plastic bags. Read more. Arizona: Two Marine pilots died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona, on Saturday, according to the US Marine Corps. Read more.

Technical issues cause flight delays

Several major US airlines were reporting malfunctions with flight planning software early Monday morning, leading to delays across the country.

Read about it here.

48 lbs of plastic found in dead whale

The World Wildlife Foundation is sounding the alarm over plastics in the Mediterranean Sea after an over 26-foot sperm whale was found dead off Sardinia with 48.5 pounds of plastic in its belly.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

Rapper Nipsey Hussle dead after shooting

Rapper Nipsey Hussle died Sunday after a shooting in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned, according to a high-ranking law enforcement official with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Read about it here.

NCAA's Final Four is set

Virginia, Auburn, Michigan State and Texas Tech make the cut.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.