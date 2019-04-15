ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 15, 2019

Experts: Minors selling illicit content on social media

Teenagers are selling naked pictures of themselves on social media platforms that some parents don't know exist.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Connecticut: A Connecticut family came home Saturday morning to find a naked man who entered their house after crashing his SUV into their back yard, police said. Read more.

New Jersey: Terminally ill adults in New Jersey will now be able to ask for medical help to end their lives. Read more.

Maryland: Video shows the moment bystanders sprang into action to rescue a blind man who fell onto subway tracks in a Washington D.C. suburb. Read more.

Washington: A suspect involved in the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement Sunday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in Washington said. Read more.

New York City: A Fordham University student who fell about 30 feet from inside a clock tower early Sunday has died, school officials said. Read more.

Weekend storms kill 8 in South

A massive storm system killed eight people in the South over the weekend and caused damage from Texas to Mississippi.

Read about it here.

Measles at 2nd-highest level in US in 25 years

The number of measles cases in the United States made its biggest jump of the year, with 90 new cases reported in just one week, according to numbers released Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read about it here.

About 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores could be shuttered

Bed Bath & Beyond is struggling, and its turnaround plan includes shutting down about 40 locations this year and testing new ideas with "lab" stores that sell more home decor and food products.

Read about it here.

Mueller report to be made public this week

The Justice Department expects to make special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation public on Thursday morning.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli requested the court enter a plea of not guilty to each charge against them in the college admissions scandal, according to a federal court filing entered Monday.

Read about it here.

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

Tiger Woods clinched his fifth Masters and 15th major title to seal one of the greatest comeback stories in sport after overcoming career-threatening back problems.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

