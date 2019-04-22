ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 22, 2019

Video shows woman dumping bag of puppies

Authorities are working to identify a woman who was caught on camera dumping a bag of puppies behind an auto parts store in Coachella, California on Thursday afternoon.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

North Carolina: Police say they arrested two people who climbed and placed Ku Klux Klan hoods on statues at a Confederate monument in North Carolina. Read more.

Police say they arrested two people who climbed and placed Ku Klux Klan hoods on statues at a Confederate monument in North Carolina. Read more. New York City: New York police officers have made an arrest after finding a partially decapitated woman in a Brooklyn apartment early Saturday morning. Read more.

New York police officers have made an arrest after finding a partially decapitated woman in a Brooklyn apartment early Saturday morning. Read more. San Diego: Church members on Sunday tackled a woman carrying a baby and handgun, as she threatened to blow up the church during Easter service, San Diego Police said. Read more.

Two more states are dumping Christopher Columbus

Vermont and Maine are the latest to join the growing number of cities, states and municipalities that have renamed the October holiday for the people who lived in America long before the explorer arrived.

Read about it here.

Elizabeth Warren unveils college debt forgiveness plan

Democrat Elizabeth Warren is proposing the elimination of existing student loan debt for millions of Americans, part of a sweeping set of education funding proposals announced as she and other presidential candidates seek to differentiate themselves in a sprawling field.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.