ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 22, 2019

Video shows woman dumping bag of puppies
Authorities are working to identify a woman who was caught on camera dumping a bag of puppies behind an auto parts store in Coachella, California on Thursday afternoon.
Around the country:
- North Carolina: Police say they arrested two people who climbed and placed Ku Klux Klan hoods on statues at a Confederate monument in North Carolina. Read more.
- New York City: New York police officers have made an arrest after finding a partially decapitated woman in a Brooklyn apartment early Saturday morning. Read more.
- San Diego: Church members on Sunday tackled a woman carrying a baby and handgun, as she threatened to blow up the church during Easter service, San Diego Police said. Read more.
Two more states are dumping Christopher Columbus
Vermont and Maine are the latest to join the growing number of cities, states and municipalities that have renamed the October holiday for the people who lived in America long before the explorer arrived.
Elizabeth Warren unveils college debt forgiveness plan
Democrat Elizabeth Warren is proposing the elimination of existing student loan debt for millions of Americans, part of a sweeping set of education funding proposals announced as she and other presidential candidates seek to differentiate themselves in a sprawling field.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Trump administration announces all countries importing Iranian oil will be subject to US sanctions
- Supreme Court will take up LGBT employee discrimination cases
- Trump sues to block release of financial records
- Federal appeals court rejects Manning's request for release
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Weeks after Nipsey Hussle's slaying, questions remain
- Philadelphia Flyers remove statue of Kate Smith over racist songs
- Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, Iranian artist, dies
- Luke Perry's final 'Riverdale' scenes air this week
