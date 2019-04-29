ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 29, 2019

Beluga whale with Russian harness prompts speculation

A beluga whale found with a tight harness that appeared to be Russian made has raised the alarm of Norwegian officials and prompted speculation that the animal may have come from a Russian military facility.

Around the country:

Seattle: Newly released dashcam video shows the moment a crane collapsed in Downtown Seattle on Saturday afternoon, killing 4 people.

Kentucky: Police in Kentucky say an argument over dog poop ended with a man shooting a woman in the face and repeatedly shooting another man.

Texas: A federal court struck down a Texas law requiring government contractors to certify they are not engaged in boycotts of Israel.

Florida: The sheriff's office in Broward County, Florida, found itself under scrutiny last week after footage emerged of two deputies pepper spraying, punching and slamming a 15-year-old's head into the pavement.

Virginia: Five men who were trapped in a cave in southwest Virginia have been rescued, authorities said.

Synagogue shooting victim to be laid to rest

Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was killed by a gunman who shot up the San Diego-area synagogue during services on Saturday. She will be buried on Monday.

