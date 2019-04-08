ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 8, 2019

Honolulu officers arrested in urinal incident

Two Honolulu police officers are facing charges after allegedly violating a homeless man's civil rights when they forced him to lick a public urinal last year.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Tennessee: A Tennessee man is accused of killing his 76-year-old mother who was "driving him crazy" and asking his coworkers for help with an alibi, police said. Read more.

A Tennessee man is accused of killing his 76-year-old mother who was "driving him crazy" and asking his coworkers for help with an alibi, police said. Read more. Phoenix: Three civilians were killed Sunday when a Phoenix firetruck crashed into a passenger vehicle, according to local authorities. Read more.

Three civilians were killed Sunday when a Phoenix firetruck crashed into a passenger vehicle, according to local authorities. Read more. South Carolina: Two suspects have been arrested and face murder charges after one of them told authorities where they could find the bodies of two women they allegedly killed and buried in Spartanburg, South Carolina officials said. Read more.

Two suspects have been arrested and face murder charges after one of them told authorities where they could find the bodies of two women they allegedly killed and buried in Spartanburg, South Carolina officials said. Read more. Florida: Scientists caught a female python in the Florida Everglades that was more than 17 feet long, weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs. Read more.

Scientists caught a female python in the Florida Everglades that was more than 17 feet long, weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs. Read more. Arkansas: Authorities are looking for whoever shot and killed a female bald eagle found late last month in southeastern Arkansas. Read more.

Motel 6 to settle after locations gave guest lists to ICE

Motel 6 will pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit that said several Washington state locations gave their guest lists to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the state attorney general's office.

Read about it here.

11 senators sign scathing letter to Juul

Leading e-cigarette company Juul Labs is under the microscope again, with 11 senators demanding answers from the company at the center of the youth vaping "epidemic" whose business practices have been shrouded in "immense secrecy," the senators said in a letter to Juul on Monday.

Read about it here.

DHS Secretary Nielsen leaving

Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of Homeland Security who has become a face of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration push, is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.