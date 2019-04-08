ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, April 8, 2019

Honolulu officers arrested in urinal incident
Two Honolulu police officers are facing charges after allegedly violating a homeless man's civil rights when they forced him to lick a public urinal last year.
Around the country:
- Tennessee: A Tennessee man is accused of killing his 76-year-old mother who was "driving him crazy" and asking his coworkers for help with an alibi, police said. Read more.
- Phoenix: Three civilians were killed Sunday when a Phoenix firetruck crashed into a passenger vehicle, according to local authorities. Read more.
- South Carolina: Two suspects have been arrested and face murder charges after one of them told authorities where they could find the bodies of two women they allegedly killed and buried in Spartanburg, South Carolina officials said. Read more.
- Florida: Scientists caught a female python in the Florida Everglades that was more than 17 feet long, weighed 140 pounds and contained 73 developing eggs. Read more.
- Arkansas: Authorities are looking for whoever shot and killed a female bald eagle found late last month in southeastern Arkansas. Read more.
Motel 6 to settle after locations gave guest lists to ICE
Motel 6 will pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit that said several Washington state locations gave their guest lists to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the state attorney general's office.
11 senators sign scathing letter to Juul
Leading e-cigarette company Juul Labs is under the microscope again, with 11 senators demanding answers from the company at the center of the youth vaping "epidemic" whose business practices have been shrouded in "immense secrecy," the senators said in a letter to Juul on Monday.
DHS Secretary Nielsen leaving
Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of Homeland Security who has become a face of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration push, is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
POLITICS headlines:
- Incoming acting secretary of Homeland Security 'not an ideologue or fire breather'
- How border hardliners nudged out Nielsen, according to sources
- Bernie Sanders finds himself in a new role as front-runner
- What happens now in fight over Trump's tax returns?
- Nunes sending eight criminal referrals to Attorney General William Barr
- Mulvaney, officials emerge from summit planning health care rollout
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Country stars shine at 2019 ACM Awards
- R. Kelly's first post-jail performance was 28 seconds long
- Solange is out of Coachella
- 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman hospitalized
