ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

NYPD incident caught on video

A video that shows police officers trying to get a woman to let go of her 1-year-old son as they arrest her at a Brooklyn food stamp office has sparked outrage on social media since it was posted Friday.

Read about it here.

NASA's Voyager 2 enters interstellar space

For the second time in history, a human-made object has reached the space between the stars. NASA’s Voyager 2 probe now has exited the heliosphere – the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

West Virginia: A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student. Read more.

A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student. Read more. Kentucky: A group of Kentucky police officers were seen on video Sunday slamming and punching a man in a parking lot, prompting an investigation. Read more.

A group of Kentucky police officers were seen on video Sunday slamming and punching a man in a parking lot, prompting an investigation. Read more. New York City: The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Read more.

The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Read more. Ohio: Authorities say a house fire has killed five young children in Ohio. Read more.

Florida man

A man was arrested Wednesday for shoplifting from a Florida Kohl's store minutes after interviewing for a job there, police said.

Read about it here.

April the Giraffe

A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation has been moved into another barn away from his mother.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.