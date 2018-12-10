ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

NYPD incident caught on video
A video that shows police officers trying to get a woman to let go of her 1-year-old son as they arrest her at a Brooklyn food stamp office has sparked outrage on social media since it was posted Friday.
NASA's Voyager 2 enters interstellar space
For the second time in history, a human-made object has reached the space between the stars. NASA’s Voyager 2 probe now has exited the heliosphere – the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun.
Around the country:
- West Virginia: A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student. Read more.
- Kentucky: A group of Kentucky police officers were seen on video Sunday slamming and punching a man in a parking lot, prompting an investigation. Read more.
- New York City: The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Read more.
- Ohio: Authorities say a house fire has killed five young children in Ohio. Read more.
Florida man
A man was arrested Wednesday for shoplifting from a Florida Kohl's store minutes after interviewing for a job there, police said.
April the Giraffe
A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation has been moved into another barn away from his mother.
POLITICS headlines:
- Accused Russian spy Maria Butina appears to reach plea deal
- Comey calls on Americans to oust Trump in 2020
- Trump, without evidence, accuses James Comey of lying to House Judiciary Committee
- Trump commits to $750 billion defense budget
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Nashville Walmart
- 'Stranger Things' season 3 reveals episode titles
- Jamaican reggae star Buju Banton released from US prison
