ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Texas mom sentenced in hot car deaths

A Texas mother was sentenced to jail Wednesday for leaving her two young daughters in a car overnight while she was at a party, resulting in their deaths. “People in our community take better care of their pets than you took care of your kids,” said the judge during sentencing.

Apple accused of false advertising

Apple has been accused of lying about display specs of its iPhone X series in a lawsuit filed Friday.

Around the country:

Florida: A science teacher in South Florida was arrested Friday after investigators said she professed her love for a 13-year-old student. Read more.

A poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer. Read more. California: Several employees were fired for taking inappropriate pictures while cleaning up Camp Fire wreckage. Read more.

Google commences $1B expansion in NYC

Google is rolling out a major expansion in New York City, spending more than $1 billion on a new campus along the Hudson River that will allow it to double the number of people it already employs here.

