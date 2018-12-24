ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

Tsunami strikes Indonesia
At least 373 people have died from a tsunami that struck the Indonesian coastline without warning Saturday night. Hundreds more are injured and more than two dozen remain missing. More deadly tsunamis could strike the Indonesian coastline in the coming days, authorities warn, as the volcano which triggered the weekend's devastating wave continues to erupt.
Former university student charged in poisoning:
A former Lehigh University student is accused of trying to kill his roommate over several months by poisoning his drinks, prosecutors said. He is also charged in connection to racist graffiti targeted at the roommate.
7-year-old girl's body returns to Guatemala
The body of Jakelin Caal Maquin, a 7-year-old girl who died in US Customs and Border Protection custody, has been returned to Guatemala.
Royal Caribbean rescues stranded sailors
Two sailors who had been stranded for nearly three weeks in their small fishing vessel were rescued Friday night when a Royal Caribbean cruise ship found them adrift at sea.
NORAD will track Santa despite shutdown
The North American Aerospace Defense Command and its top-notch radar system will tell you when to get your cookies and milk ready for Santa's arrival in spite of the government shutdown.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Order to withdraw US forces from Syria signed
- Chief Justice pauses contempt order for mystery company in Mueller investigation
- Mnuchin speaks with US bank executives
- Trump to oust Mattis two months early, announces new acting secretary of defense
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- 'Aquaman' wins holiday box office battle
- Demi Lovato tweets, 'I am sober and grateful to be alive'
- 'On the Basis of Sex' dutifully makes case for RBG drama
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.