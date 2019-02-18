ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Feb. 18, 2019

Payless liquidation sales begin
Payless ShoeSource is shuttering all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, joining a list of iconic names like Toys R Us and Bon-Ton that have closed down in the last year.
Around the country:
- Florida: A group of inmates used their criminal skills to rescue a baby that was locked in an SUV.
- New Orleans: Five people waiting at a bus stop in New Orleans were shot during a police shootout with a robbery suspect Sunday, police said.
- Illinois: The wife of a man killed in Friday's Aurora shooting said he texted her "I love you" after being shot.
Woman is 1st openly autistic person on Florida Bar
At 3, Haley Moss was diagnosed with autism and doctors thought she may never be able to work a minimum wage job or live on her own. Last month, she became the first openly autistic person to be admitted to the Florida Bar.
POLITICS headlines:
- Former acting FBI director: Trump's 'own words' prompted counterintelligence investigation
- Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison
- Former Cambridge Analytica director cooperated with special counsel
- Rubio visits Venezuela-Colombia border, says aid will get through
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Grand jury seated in wake of new R. Kelly claims, sources say
- Alec Baldwin responds to Trump's 'SNL' tweet
- Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 in OT
- Yas queen: 'Queer Eye' returning to Netflix for season 3
