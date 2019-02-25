ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Male-only draft ruled unconstitutional
US District Court Judge Gray Miller ruled late Friday that the Military Selective Service Act's male-only registration is unconstitutional.
Around the country:
- California: A television news crew was robbed at gunpoint and their security guard shot as they covered the Oakland teachers' strike Sunday, according to police and the news station, KPIX 5. Read more.
- Florida: Authorities say a flight instructor was killed when his small plane lost power and crashed into a Florida home. Read more.
- Tennessee: Flooding in parts of Tennessee has left one person dead and sparked a state of emergency this weekend. Read more.
Man exonerated for murders gets $21 million
Craig Coley never should have spent 39 years in prison. On this, everyone seems to agree. They also concur the 71-year-old should spend the rest of his life as a wealthy man.
POLITICS headlines:
- Sanders to face voters at CNN town hall
- Trump declares 'signing summit' for imminent trade deal with China
- Washington Post: White House to assemble climate scientists
- Congress returns to Washington as debt limit deadline looms
- Pence will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader in Colombia after violent weekend
R. Kelly unable to post bail, heads back to court
R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The 52-year-old singer reportedly has money problems.
Oscars 2019
The 91st Academy Awards was a night marked by historic firsts, inclusiveness and a final twist.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- What's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2019
- Netflix teases Scorsese film 'The Irishman' on alleged Hoffa hitman
- Taylor Swift performs surprise serenade at couple's engagement party
