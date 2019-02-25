ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Male-only draft ruled unconstitutional

US District Court Judge Gray Miller ruled late Friday that the Military Selective Service Act's male-only registration is unconstitutional.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

California: A television news crew was robbed at gunpoint and their security guard shot as they covered the Oakland teachers' strike Sunday, according to police and the news station, KPIX 5. Read more.

A television news crew was robbed at gunpoint and their security guard shot as they covered the Oakland teachers' strike Sunday, according to police and the news station, KPIX 5. Read more. Florida: Authorities say a flight instructor was killed when his small plane lost power and crashed into a Florida home. Read more.

Authorities say a flight instructor was killed when his small plane lost power and crashed into a Florida home. Read more. Tennessee: Flooding in parts of Tennessee has left one person dead and sparked a state of emergency this weekend. Read more.

Man exonerated for murders gets $21 million

Craig Coley never should have spent 39 years in prison. On this, everyone seems to agree. They also concur the 71-year-old should spend the rest of his life as a wealthy man.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

R. Kelly unable to post bail, heads back to court

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The 52-year-old singer reportedly has money problems.

Read about it here.

Oscars 2019

The 91st Academy Awards was a night marked by historic firsts, inclusiveness and a final twist.

See the list of winners here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.