ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

The most memorable Super Bowl ads

Some of us watch the Super Bowl for the actual football, some watch for the halftime performance and some watch just for the ads. After this year's Super Bowl, it looks like commercials were the true MVPs of the game.

North Carolina: An oral surgeon in North Carolina is accused of sexually abusing at least four patients between the ages of 17 and 21 while they were under anesthesia.

Indiana: An Indiana school superintendent has resigned after being accused of pretending a sick student was her son so he could get medical treatment.

Washington: So far this year, Washington state is averaging more than one new measles case a day as officials try to help stop the disease's spread.

California: Five people were killed and three were injured when a small plane crashed into a home on Sunday outside of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Vermont: A University of Vermont student was found dead this weekend in sub-zero temperatures, the second undergrad to succumb in the frigid weather that enveloped the northern United States last week.

Cancers fueled by obesity on rise for millennials

Cancers fueled by obesity are on the rise among young adults in the United States and appearing at increasingly younger ages, according to an analysis released Monday by the American Cancer Society.

Embattled Northam to meet with Cabinet

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam hastily called a meeting of his top administration officials of color on Sunday night to see if anyone with deep ties to him would be willing to stand by him during a firestorm of controversy over a decades-old racist photo.

New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

Once again, the New England Patriots are champions, grinding to win Super Bowl LIII 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta -- and launching Tom Brady and Bill Belichick into a different stratosphere.

Kristoff St. John dead at 52

Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera "The Young & the Restless," has died, according to his attorney Mark Geragos. He was 52.

