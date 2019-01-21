ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

New video shows lead-up to Lincoln Memorial encounter

A video that shows white high school students in Make America Great Again hats and shirts mocking a Native American elder shocked the country, leading to widespread denunciations of the teens' behavior. It was a moment in a bigger story that is still unfolding.

Around the country:

Oregon: An Oregon man was killed by deputies responding to a quadruple homicide as he was attempting to kill a young girl, according to authorities. Read more.

An Alabama police officer has died after being shot on Sunday, according to the Mobile Police Department. He is the fifth officer gunned down this year. Read more.

In a video that went viral on social media, a barefoot toddler gets out of a vehicle and walks toward police officers with her hands up. Read more.

Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Hong Kong were left stuck on the ground for more than 14 hours in frigid weather with a dwindling supply of food. Read more.

MLK Day celebrations in the US

From Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthplace to the nation's capital, Americans of all backgrounds are honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader Monday.

Stargazers share images of super blood wolf moon

Sky gazers were treated to a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood wolf moon on Sunday night, in which sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere lit the celestial body in a dramatic fashion and turned it red.

Kamala Harris to run for president in 2020

Kamala Harris announced Monday that she is running for president in 2020, arguing that the time has come to fight against what she views as the injustices of the past two years of the Trump presidency.

Shutdown showdown enters day 31

Thirty-one days into the partial government shutdown, Democrats and Republicans appeared no closer to ending the impasse than when it began, with President Donald Trump lashing out at his opponents after they dismissed a plan he'd billed as a compromise.

