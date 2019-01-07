ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Arkansas deputy fired after shooting dog
A Faulkner County deputy was fired after a video showed him shooting and wounding a small dog Friday night, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.
Around the country:
- Kentucky: A wrong way crash in Lexington, Kentucky early Sunday morning claimed the lives of a Michigan family. Read more.
- New York City: A New York City firefighter responding to a car accident in Brooklyn fell from an overpass and died at a hospital. Read more.
- California: Investigators near Los Angeles pressed on Monday in their probe of a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling alley. Read more.
- Idaho: A southeast Idaho teacher accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students has been acquitted of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Read more.
Charges expected in Jazmine Barnes killing
After being pulled over for failing to use a turn signal, the alleged getaway driver in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is expected to be charged with capital murder Monday.
Latest on Michigan man being held by Russia
The brother of an American man being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying is raising the possibility that his sibling is being used as a pawn in a potential exchange for a Russian woman behind bars in the U.S.
Ginsburg out on first day of arguments
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be at the Supreme Court Monday morning as it meets for its first day of oral arguments in the new year.
More POLITICS headlines:
- More coal-fired power plants have closed under Trump than in Obama's first term
- Justice Department asks for delay in Obamacare case due to shutdown
- National Park Service to use visitor fees to keep parks running
- No breakthrough to end partial government shutdown
Spacey faces assault charge
Actor Kevin Spacey appeared at a Nantucket courthouse to face a charge that he allegedly groped an 18-year-old busboy at a bar on the island.
Golden Globes winners
The 76th Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday night.
Read the list of winners here.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Shaquille O'Neal helping to pay for Jazmine Barnes' funeral
- Susan Zirinsky named president of CBS News
- Golden Globes puts spotlight on winners, not politics
