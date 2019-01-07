ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Arkansas deputy fired after shooting dog

A Faulkner County deputy was fired after a video showed him shooting and wounding a small dog Friday night, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

Around the country:

Kentucky: A wrong way crash in Lexington, Kentucky early Sunday morning claimed the lives of a Michigan family. Read more.

A New York City firefighter responding to a car accident in Brooklyn fell from an overpass and died at a hospital.

Investigators near Los Angeles pressed on Monday in their probe of a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling alley.

A southeast Idaho teacher accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students has been acquitted of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Charges expected in Jazmine Barnes killing

After being pulled over for failing to use a turn signal, the alleged getaway driver in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is expected to be charged with capital murder Monday.

Latest on Michigan man being held by Russia

The brother of an American man being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying is raising the possibility that his sibling is being used as a pawn in a potential exchange for a Russian woman behind bars in the U.S.

Ginsburg out on first day of arguments

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be at the Supreme Court Monday morning as it meets for its first day of oral arguments in the new year.

Spacey faces assault charge

Actor Kevin Spacey appeared at a Nantucket courthouse to face a charge that he allegedly groped an 18-year-old busboy at a bar on the island.

Golden Globes winners

The 76th Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday night.

