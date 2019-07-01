ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, July 1, 2019

Facebook announces civil rights task force

Facebook has launched a civil rights task force and an election monitoring center to guard against interference in the 2020 presidential campaign and census, the tech giant said Sunday.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Texas: The Federal Aviation Administration will begin its own investigation of a deadly plane crash at an airport in Addison, Texas, after a private plane plowed into a hangar Sunday killing all 10 people aboard, the FAA said in a statement. Read more.

The Federal Aviation Administration will begin its own investigation of a deadly plane crash at an airport in Addison, Texas, after a private plane plowed into a hangar Sunday killing all 10 people aboard, the FAA said in a statement. Read more. New York: New York became the sixth state to ban the so-called gay and trans "panic" defense Sunday, as millions of revelers celebrated WorldPride in Manhattan. Read more.

New York became the sixth state to ban the so-called gay and trans "panic" defense Sunday, as millions of revelers celebrated WorldPride in Manhattan. Read more. Illinois: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker used the occasion of World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots to advocate for transgender kids Sunday. Read more.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker used the occasion of World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots to advocate for transgender kids Sunday. Read more. Oregon: Three people were arrested and eight people injured, including at least three police officers, during violent demonstrations in Portland on Saturday, according to police. Read more.

Three people were arrested and eight people injured, including at least three police officers, during violent demonstrations in Portland on Saturday, according to police. Read more. Rhode Island: A Roman Catholic diocese in Providence, Rhode Island, published a list of clergy members accused of sexually abusing minors. Read more.

Judge: Let doctors into child migrant detention centers

A federal judge has ordered US Customs and Border Protection to permit health experts into detention facilities holding migrant children to ensure they're "safe and sanitary" and assess the children's medical needs.

Read about it here.

Six big moments from Trump's visit to North Korea

President Donald Trump made history Sunday when he became the first sitting US president to enter North Korea.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.