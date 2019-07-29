ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, July 29, 2019

Motive, possible 2nd suspect sought in Calif. shooting

Authorities identified Santino William Legan, 19, as the man who shot and killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, two law enforcement officials told CNN on Monday.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Las Vegas: A wet spring in Las Vegas has spawned hordes of grasshoppers so large, they're showing up on the weather radar. Read more.

A wet spring in Las Vegas has spawned hordes of grasshoppers so large, they're showing up on the weather radar. Read more. Puerto Rico: Wanda Vázquez Garced, Puerto Rico's secretary of justice, does not want to be governor of the US territory, she said on Twitter Sunday. Read more.

Wanda Vázquez Garced, Puerto Rico's secretary of justice, does not want to be governor of the US territory, she said on Twitter Sunday. Read more. New York City: A mother is defending her husband in the deaths of infant twins he left in a hot car in New York City while working an eight-hour shift. Read more.

A mother is defending her husband in the deaths of infant twins he left in a hot car in New York City while working an eight-hour shift. Read more. Nebraska: Swastikas were found on piping and valves at the Nebraska State Capitol while maintenance work was being done, according to local news reports. Read more.

Swastikas were found on piping and valves at the Nebraska State Capitol while maintenance work was being done, according to local news reports. Read more. Florida: Two men were attacked by sharks off the eastern coast of Florida in separate incidents over the weekend. Read more.

'Pink Lady Bandit' on the loose

The FBI is on the hunt for a woman they have dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit." The woman, described by the FBI as either white or Hispanic, has robbed four banks across the East Coast since July 20. Federal authorities gave her the Pink Lady Bandit nickname because of the distinctive pink handbag she carried during at least two of her robberies, the FBI in Charlotte, North Carolina, said. The FBI says the woman is 130 pounds and between five-feet-two to five-feet-four inches tall.

Read about it here.

Trump steps up attack on black lawmaker

Facing growing accusations of racism for his incendiary tweets, President Donald Trump is seeking to deflect the criticism by labeling a leading black congressman as himself racist.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.