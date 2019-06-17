ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, June 17, 2019

Man killed by off-duty officer had 'intelectual disability'

The cousin of a man shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in a California Costco says his relative was nonverbal and couldn't have started the argument that allegedly led to the shooting, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Around the country:

Phoenix: The mayor of Phoenix apologized to a family who said that police drew guns on them after an alleged shoplifting incident at a Dollar Store last month. Read more.

Black Boeing employee sues for racial discrimination

An African-American Boeing employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the aviation company alleging racial discrimination after he said his coworkers hung a noose over his desk.

Measles cases in United States rise to 1,044

The measles outbreak in the United States continues to grow, with the number of cases this year now reaching 1,044 as of Friday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

