ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, June 3, 2019

Trial begins for man who aided migrants

For many in the overflow crowd attending the first two days of the federal trial of Scott Warren last week, the stakes were clear: Under the Trump administration, where does humanitarian aid to the thousands of migrants traversing the Arizona desert cross the line into a crime?

Around the country:

Chicago: At least 45 people were shot -- 10 fatally -- in Chicago over the weekend, according to Chicago Police spokesperson Ronald Westbrooks.

Texas: Two Salvadorans -- a transgender woman and a man -- died in US custody near the Mexican border after suffering health problems in separate incidents this weekend, authorities said.

Kentucky: A Kentucky pastor is accused of trying to set up a threesome with two underage girls.

Alabama: A Methodist church in Alabama is screening an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" that has been shunned by Alabama Public Television for featuring a same-sex wedding.

Quest Diagnostics reports data breach

Quest Diagnostics, one of the biggest blood testing providers in the U.S., said Monday that a data breach may have impacted up to 12 million patients.

Maleah Davis' remains identified, police say

The remains of Maleah Davis have been identified, authorities said Monday.

