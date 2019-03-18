ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, March 18, 2019

School worker resigns over video of racist tirade

A Connecticut school employee has resigned after a video shared on social media Friday night showed her shouting racial slurs and spitting at two black people in a grocery store, The Register Citizen reports.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Florida: A Florida man is accused of sexually abusing three patients at a mental health facility where he worked over a span of four months. Read more.

A Florida man is accused of sexually abusing three patients at a mental health facility where he worked over a span of four months. Read more. Nebraska: Flooding in Nebraska has turned towns into islands and set records across the state. Read more.

Flooding in Nebraska has turned towns into islands and set records across the state. Read more. Tennessee: The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for an ATV driver who was seen on video dragging an officer down a road on Saturday. Read more.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for an ATV driver who was seen on video dragging an officer down a road on Saturday. Read more. Texas: A fire burning overnight at a chemical storage facility in suburban Houston shut down schools and a state highway as the blaze spread to eight tanks containing gas, oil and chemicals, officials said Monday. Read more.

Suspect in crime boss killing to waive extradition

The man who has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of the reputed New York crime boss Francesco "Frank" Cali, will waive extradition on Monday, his lawyer told CNN.

Read about it here.

Apple unveils new iPad Air and iPad mini

Apple on Monday quietly announced new versions the iPad Air and iPad mini, the company's the first refresh for those products in years.

Read about it here.

Slain reporter's father slams Big Tech on 'murder videos'

Andy Parker's daughter Alison was killed on live television during a news report in 2015. Now, after the New Zealand shooting, Parker has a message for powerful tech platforms: Fix how you police violent videos and harassment.

Read about it here.

Beto O'Rourke raises $6.1M on first day in 2020 race

Beto O'Rourke raised $6.1 million in the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign, his campaign said Monday, in what amounts to the largest announced first-day haul of any 2020 Democratic contender to date.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

2019 NCAA March Madness basketball

The seedings for the 2019 NCAA national championship tournament bracket were unveiled Sunday evening.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.