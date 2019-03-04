ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, March 4, 2019

Tornadoes kill 23 in Alabama

The powerful tornadoes that plowed through Lee County in Alabama and killed at least 23 people left a path of destruction that looked "as if someone had taken a blade and just scraped the ground," the county sheriff said Monday.

Around the country:

California: Police in California are investigating the case of a man who they believe faked his own death in order to avoid facing 24 counts of rape in his homeland of Scotland. Read more.

Baltimore: Investigators say a woman killed in December had her death staged by her family, who then blamed it on a panhandler. Read more.

Alabama: An 11-year-old Alabama girl was found dead early Saturday, about 12 hours after authorities started searching for her, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. Read more.

Stephon Clark's family wants supporters to back bill

In a statement released Saturday on behalf of the Clark family, a close family friend called for supporters to advocate for the passage of Assembly Bill 392, which would change police use of force policies and require officers to attempt de-escalation prior to using lethal force.

Report: Trump asked Gary Cohn to block deal

A new report about the close relationship between Fox News and President Donald Trump says the President personally asked a top White House aide to make sure the Justice Department stopped AT&T from purchasing Time Warner.

