ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, May 27, 2019

San Francisco police union calls for chief to resign
The union representing San Francisco police officers demanded Saturday that its chief resign, accusing him of blaming officers for raids that he ordered to determine who leaked a police report to a freelance journalist.
Around the country:
- Oregon: A man who fled a domestic disturbance situation Saturday morning was arrested after he put the wrong kind of fuel in his getaway car, causing it to break down, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
- Utah: Police are searching for a 5-year-old Utah girl who went missing from her family's home Saturday morning. Read more.
- Hawaii: A shark attack killed a 65-year-old man as he was swimming off the coast of Maui Saturday morning, according to authorities. Read more.
- Florida: A woman has been airlifted to a hospital after she was bitten by an alligator in Florida, according to the Brevard County Fire and Rescue service. Read more.
Drugmaker to settle Oklahoma opioid lawsuit
Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the biggest makers of generic drugs, has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the Oklahoma attorney general over allegations that the company contributed to the state's opioid painkiller epidemic.
Historic flooding expected across central US
The threat of record flooding has areas of the central United States on alert after more than a week of extreme weather that has brought with it tornadoes, fierce winds and heavy rains.
