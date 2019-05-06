ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, May 6, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome royal baby

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

Around the country:

Houston: Houston police have issued an Amber Alert and are asking for the public's help finding a 4-year-old girl. Read more.

Houston police have issued an Amber Alert and are asking for the public's help finding a 4-year-old girl.

Mississippi: Police in Mississippi are looking for a gunman who approached a uniformed officer outside a Biloxi police station and shot him dead.

Illinois: Three men believed to have been trapped in a massive explosion at an Illinois industrial plant warned others to leave the building before the blast, officials believe.

Delaware: Police in Delaware arrested a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver to lure a woman into his car and sexually assault her at her knifepoint.

UN report: Humans accelerating extinction of species

People are putting nature in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming over 1 million species of plants and animals, scientists said Monday.

Study shows higher risk of assault for trans teens

Transgender and gender-nonbinary US teens -- those whose sexual identity falls outside the traditional male and female -- are at greater risk of sexual assault at schools that deny them access to bathrooms or locker rooms that match their sexual identity, according to a new study.

Dow falls as trade war jolts investors

The Dow plunged 450 points on Monday morning after President Donald Trump surprised investors by threatening to impose higher tariffs on China in a late Sunday tweet. Half an hour into trading, the Dow bounced back from its initial low, and was some 320 points lower.

Trump threatens tariff increase on China

The threat to raise taxes on virtually all of China's exports to the United States — made in a tweet on Sunday — comes days before the two sides are scheduled to meet for a new round of trade talks in Washington.

Owner of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner appeals

Maximum Security, the horse that made history by being disqualified from Saturday's Kentucky Derby for a rules infraction, will not run in the Preakness Stakes, the next leg of racing's Triple Crown, his owner said in an interview with NBC on Monday.

