ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

Congress searches for deal to end partial government shutdown
Lawmakers are expected to convene Saturday on Capitol Hill, as a plan to fund the government has yet to come to fruition. This comes just a day after members of Congress and President Donald Trump failed to come to an agreement on a deal, resulting in the third government shutdown this year.
More than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled; 52 more people sick in deadly salmonella outbreak
Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to the possibility of salmonella contamination, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.
Around the country:
- Family of woman who died in Texas jail files wrongful death lawsuit
- 'Opioid overdose epidemic continues to worsen and evolve,' CDC says
- Oklahoma church puts fence around Nativity scene to make statement about immigration
- Family of Carla Stefaniak, Florida woman killed in Costa Rica, sues Airbnb, property owner
Mother of three, CEO die in Georgia plane crash
Partial shutdown of US government in place
The midnight deadline has come and gone and because negotiations in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown have failed, the shutdown kicked in.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Melania Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago as shutdown looms
- Trump lashed out at Whitaker after explosive Cohen revelations
- Two people arrested in connection with Gatwick drone incidents
- Man climbs National Christmas Tree
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Time's Up responds to Weinstein case going to trial
- Miley Cyrus turns 'Santa Baby' into a feminist anthem
- 'Bumblebee' kicks Transformers into a higher gear
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.