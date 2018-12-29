ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Son of Yemeni mother who fought for a visa to visit him has died

Abdullah Hassan, who was on life support by the time his Yemeni mother was granted a visa to see him one last time, has died. The 2-year-old passed away Friday at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California. Read more here.

Federal employees prepare for a long shutdown

For the 380,000 federal employees on furlough and the other 420,000 working without pay, this means it's time to start making plans for how to pay January bills without the promise of their next paycheck as part of the government remains shutdown. Read more.

A frugal social worker left $11 million to children's charities in his will

Alan Naiman was known for his frugality -- he wore Costco jeans, bought his favorite pocket T-shirts at a grocery store and squirreled away every penny he could. So when he died, friends were surprised to learn that he was leaving more than $11 million to charities in the Seattle area. Read even more.

Around the country:

California: A goose was shot with an arrow in the same park where birds overdosed on pills last week. Read.

Kroger shrimp recall: Here's what to know. Read more. New York: New York Times Square New Year's Eve security. Read.

New York Times Square New Year's Eve security. Read. Florida: Woman on tricycle robs postal worker with plastic gun, claims she is God. Read.

Woman on tricycle robs postal worker with plastic gun, claims she is God. Read. California: Authorities arrest, identify suspect and 7 others in officer's shooting death. Read more.

POLITICS headlines:

Indiana: Outgoing Democrat senator issues warning. Read even more.

Outgoing Democrat senator issues warning. Read even more. Utah: State of Utah will implement the strictest DUI law in the country. Read more.

State of Utah will implement the strictest DUI law in the country. Read more. Washington, DC: Departing senators warn: There's a problem with the current state of politics. Read.

Departing senators warn: There's a problem with the current state of politics. Read. Washington, DC: House Republicans wrap their investigation into FBI's handling of Clinton and Russia probes. Read.

INTERNATIONAL headlines:

Canada: Canadian teacher detained in China has been released. Read more.

Canadian teacher detained in China has been released. Read more. Egypt: Security forces kill 40 suspected terrorists in raids. Read more.

Security forces kill 40 suspected terrorists in raids. Read more. Bangladesh: Tensions mount as Bangladesh gears up for general election. Read more.

