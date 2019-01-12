ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019

Current shutdown breaks record for longest in US history
The ongoing partial government shutdown entered its 22nd day on Saturday, breaking the record to become the longest government shutdown in US history.
Around the country:
- US: The GoFundMe campaign started by a triple amputee Air Force veteran, sought to provide $1 billion to fund President Donald Trump's border wall. Read more.
- WISCONSIN: The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs shaved his head to avoid leaving any evidence during the attack that left her parents dead. Read.
- LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles teachers' union says it's ready to strike Monday. Read.
- UTAH: Blindfolded Utah teen crashes her car while doing the 'Bird Box' challenge. Read.
- ARIZONA: Woman who gave birth in vegetative state had no physical changes. Read.
- FLORIDA: Baby born in Florida Walgreens parking lot. Watch.
Snow to blanket parts of U.S. this weekend
A winter storm is poised to leave a blanket of snow this weekend over more than 1,500 miles from Denver to Washington.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Julián Castro expected to announce presidential bid
- Tulsi Gabbard says she will run for president in 2020
- FBI investigated how Trump's actions seemed to benefit Russia
- Pompeo discusses US drawdown in Syria with Turkish counterpart
- Mother of Navy vet in Iranian prison says he is not a spy
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Someone stole from Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Township home before her death
- One Minute Reviews: 'Resident Evil 2: 1-shot' demo
- Megyn Kelly leaves NBC with all of her $69 million contract intact
- R. Kelly's daughter speaks out on 'monster' father
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.