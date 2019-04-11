ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, April 11, 2019

Julian Assange arrested in London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged with helping the former Army intelligence specialist Chelsea Manning access Defense Department computers in 2010 in an effort to disclose secret government documents, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday morning, hours after Assange was forcibly removed by authorities from the Ecuadoran embassy in London.

North Carolina: A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was arrested last week after police said he bought meth and heroin and planted them in the car of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Read more.

Judge threatens to stop Carnival from docking in US

A federal judge has threatened to temporarily block Carnival Corp. from docking cruise ships at ports in the United States as punishment for a possible probation violation.

Charges to be dropped in USS Fitzgerald collision

The US Navy has announced it will drop criminal charges and instead issue censures in relation to the deadly 2017 collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a cargo ship, according to a press release from the Navy.

Michael Avenatti indicted on 36 counts

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on 36 counts, including embezzlement, wire fraud, tax evasion and bank fraud connected to his alleged theft of tens of millions of dollars.

Nipsey Hussle celebration of life funeral service

Nipsey Hussle’s public memorial is set held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Full-length trailer released for 'The Lion King'

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for its new "The Lion King" movie.

