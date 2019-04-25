ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, April 25, 2019

Woman arrested on Frontier flight

A North Carolina woman was arrested following a confrontation with Frontier Airlines staff in which she complained about vomit in her daughter's seat, according to a report from WTVD.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Alabama: An Alabama sheriff's deputy was placed on administrative leave after making anti-LGBTQ comments on a Facebook post of a news story referencing the recent suicide of a 15-year-old boy. Read more.

Full video of Charlotte police shooting released

The full 11-minute recording captured by Charlotte, North Carolina, officer Wende Kerl's bodycam on March 25 was released Wednesday under a judge's order. It includes the previously released footage of Danquirs Franklin's shooting and shows the events that took place in the nearly nine minutes after Kerl's weapon was fired.

Read about it here.

Facebook expects fine as much as $5 billion

Facebook is bracing for a massive fine from federal regulators after a year of data privacy scandals.

Read about it here.

7,800 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual abuse

The Boy Scouts of America believed more than 7,800 of its former leaders were involved in sexually abusing children over the course of 72 years, according to newly exposed court testimony -- about 2,800 more leaders than previously known publicly.

Read about it here.

Biden announces 2020 presidential campaign

Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race for president.

Read about it here.

